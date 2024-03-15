Qatar Airways plans 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus; eyes expansion

Qatar Airways is in early talks with Boeing and Airbus to order 100 to 150 widebody jets to expand and renew its fleet, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Major airlines are in a race to procure new fuel-efficient widebody jets to keep operating costs down and to cater to booming international travel demand.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Boeing 737 Max probe still trying to find who caused door failure

The order will most likely be for the Airbus A350 or Boeing 777X models, the report said.

Qatar Airways has submitted a request for a proposal to Boeing and Airbus for a "big" new aircraft order, its CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer said during a CNBC interview on Friday.



"We are in constant dialogue with our customers, but we never comment on the confidential content of our talks," Airbus said.

Boeing deferred to Qatar Airways for a comment. Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request.



Earlier this month, Qatar's national carrier said its entire fleet of A350 jets were back into service, more than a year after settling a legal dispute with Airbus over damage to their painted surface.



Meanwhile, Boeing's 777X program, which has seen hundreds of jet orders from airlines across the world, is plagued by years of delays.





