Natural pet treat brand Dogsee Chew raises Rs 69 crore in Series B round

Natural pet treat brand Dogsee Chew has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 69 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Ektha.

With this investment, the company's total funding now stands at USD 22 million.

Dogsee intends to scale its manufacturing capabilities with the new capital by expanding its current factories and setting up a new production facility, according to a company statement.

Founded in 2015, the brand is currently available in over 30 countries.

Company promoters, Shivanssh Holdings, and the Poddar Family office also participated in the fundraiser.

"To make our products more accessible, we also plan to open distribution hubs in key international markets, allowing our retail partners to seamlessly access Dogsee Chews with shorter lead times," said Bhupendra Khanal, Co-founder & CEO of Dogsee.