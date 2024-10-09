Jindal abandons oil venture with Venezuela's crude producer PDVSA: Report

Jindal Power Ltd. is walking away from a venture that would have operated an oil-processing facility for Venezuela’s state-controlled crude producer, according to people familiar with the matter.



Jindal is exiting the deal under which it would have overseen one of Petroleos de Venezuela’s key installations for producing and processing heavy-crude oil for export, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing non-public information.

Despite the deal’s collapse, Jindal continues to operate Venezuela’s largest iron-ore complex, a project it has led since late 2023.

The unraveling upgrader agreement is illustrative of PDVSA’s difficulties finding deep-pocketed partners to help revive Venezuela’s crude industry amid domestic political turmoil and crippling US sanctions.