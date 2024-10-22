Meet Avira & Vir: JSW MG Motor's new AI chatbots revolutionising car buying

JSW MG Motor India, in partnership with Google Cloud India, has introduced two AI-powered chatbots — Avira and Vir. Developed with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities in collaboration with Riafy, a company specialising in AI applications, these digital assistants are aimed at improving customer interaction and service, offering a more engaging experience.

JSW MG Motor India claims to be the first automotive company in India to adopt this advanced technology for customer engagement. Powered by Google Cloud's PaLM 2 technology, a large language model (LLM), the chatbots are accessible on platforms like the MG website, WhatsApp, the EVPEDIA website, and EVPEDIA's WhatsApp service.

Enhancing customer experience

As part of the company's strategy to use AI for boosting customer satisfaction, these digital employees are expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive sales. Most importantly, they will provide insights into customer interactions. By tailoring responses based on customer preferences and past interactions, the chatbots aim to offer real-time support that builds trust and satisfaction.

With multilingual capabilities, these AI chatbots engage in natural, dynamic conversations. They learn from customer interactions, becoming more intuitive and effective over time.

Avira is designed to enhance the car-buying process by providing a personalised, interactive experience. Available via text and voice on the JSW MG Motor India website and WhatsApp, Avira assists potential buyers by answering queries and offering detailed information about JSW MG vehicles. Using advanced generative AI, Avira delivers human-like interactions, making the buying process seamless and engaging.

Meanwhile, Vir focuses on educating users about electric vehicles (EVs). Available on the EVPEDIA website and WhatsApp, Vir acts as a guide, offering insights into the latest developments in the EV sector. By providing detailed information and easy access to essential data, Vir helps customers make informed decisions about electric vehicles.

‘Significant milestone’

Satinder Singh Bajwa, chief commercial officer of JSW MG Motor India, said, "We continue to leverage technology to redefine customer engagement and operational excellence. In collaboration with Google Cloud, the launch of Avira and Vir marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the consumer experience."

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and country managing director of Google Cloud India, added, "We are excited about this partnership with JSW MG Motor India as they embark on a journey to innovate and reimagine their consumer experience by utilising our AI platform."