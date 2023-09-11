Home / Companies / News / Navy, Uber team up for pvt travel of naval personnel, families across India

Navy, Uber team up for pvt travel of naval personnel, families across India

The Indian Navy has joined hands with a cab aggregator service with an aim to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Uber

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy has joined hands with a cab aggregator service with an aim to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions for personal travel and commute of naval personnel and families across the country, officials said on Monday.

The Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uber in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and senior officials of the company.

"The MoU with Uber aims to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions for personal travel and commute of Naval personnel and families across the country," a senior official said.

Uber will extend several benefits to Indian Navy's personnel and their families, including a personalised profile on the Uber app; premier executive cab category "providing surge price protection during peak office hours"; availability of top-rated drivers; zero cancellation fee on all its rides and a 24x7 premium business support, the official said.

"This MoU aligns with Chief of Naval Staff's vision of 'happy personnel' under 'SHIPS FIRST' and is a maiden initiative in the armed forces. It is also in furtherance of Government of India's 'Digital India' vision of embracing technology for transformative change," he added.

Also Read

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division to streamline costs

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

SC asks Spicejet chief Ajay Singh to furnish proof of payment to Swiss firm

Walt Disney, Charter Communications near distribution deal: Report

RIL backed HFCL bags Rs 83 crore order to supply optical fibre cable

KKR to further invest Rs 2,070 cr in Reliance Retail, up stake to 1.42%

Reappointment of ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi gets RBI approval

Topics :Indian NavyUber

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story