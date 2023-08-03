Home / Companies / News / NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

The private lender has challenged an NCLT order, which had on May 19 rejected its plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 12:17 AM IST
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday deferred the hearing of IDBI bank's plea against Zee Entertainment till August 17.

The private lender has challenged an NCLT order, which had on May 19 rejected its plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major.

On Wednesday, when the matter came for hearing, lawyers sought adjournment. On this, NCLT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra deferred the matter to August 17.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on May 19, 2023, set aside the bank's plea, seeking insolvency against media major Zee Entertainment, observing that it was barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In its order, the NCLT bench had said that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), which was the corporate guarantor for the loan availed by Siti Networks -- the principal Borrower of IDBI Bank -- has committed a default.

However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.

Section 10A mandates no application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a period of one year.

This was a special provision inserted by the government in IBC to help the companies after the economic activities had resumed post-lockdown in phases.

The NCLT said Section 10A bars absolutely and forever, the filing of any application under Sections 7, 9 and 10 of the Code, for defaults committed on or after March 25, 2020, up to March 25, 2021.

Siti Networks has taken a loan of Rs 150 crore for a working capital facility and as per the agreement, it has to maintain a Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA).

On March 5, 2021, IDBI Bank invoked the guarantee provided by ZEEL and called to pay Rs 61.97 crore with further interest from February 18, 2021. It claimed an amount of Rs 149.60 crore in default.

This was contested by ZEEL contending that its guarantee provides for a limited and restricted liability on the guarantor and cannot be held liable for the entire debt in case of default by the borrower at Siti Bank.

Topics :NCLATIDBI BankZee Entertainment

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 12:17 AM IST

