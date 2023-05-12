New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

Volume growth was led by multiple new launches, including the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650. Realisations uptick of about 2 per cent to Rs 1.75 lakh per unit was led by better product mix and price hikes taken in November. Incremental volumes from new launches helped the company report a strong share of 7.5 per cent in the domestic market.



The stock of two wheeler maker Eicher Motors was the highest gainer among BSE 100 stocks, rising 6.6 per cent in trade on Friday. The gains came on the back of better than expected performance in the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) and earnings upgrades by brokerages. Standalone revenues (Royal Enfield) were up 19.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by an 18 per cent growth in volumes and a marginal uptick in realisations.