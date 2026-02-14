Newspace India Limited signs deal to resell GalaxEye satellite products

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Department of Space, will resell the products of Bengaluru-based private space technology company GalaxEye under an agreement signed by the two entities, officials said on Saturday.

The products include advanced satellite imagery solutions, such as SyncFused OptoSAR data products, which are designed to deliver insights across critical sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and natural resource management.

"Collaborating with NSIL allows us to bring advanced Earth observation capabilities to a wider set of users while contributing to India's strategic and developmental priorities," Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye Space.

According to officials, the agreement made GalaxEye the first private Indian satellite operator to formally collaborate with NSIL under a data reseller partnership agreement.