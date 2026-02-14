USFDA issues Form 483 with 4 observations for Piramal Pharma's T'gana plant

Piramal Pharma has said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting its Telangana-based manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of the company's Digwal (Telangana ) based plant from February 9, 2026, to February 13, 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, with four observations, Piramal Pharma said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

These observations are related to enhancement in procedures and not related to data integrity and indicated to be classified as a VAI (voluntary action indicated), it added.

The company is preparing a detailed response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines, the drug maker stated.