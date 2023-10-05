Home / Companies / News / NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods

NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods

"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said | Photo: X/@ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
State-owned NHPC's two hydro power plants in Teesta Basin in Sikkim have been affected following flash floods on Wednesday.

According to a BSE filing, the two affected projects are Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) and Teesta-VI (500 MW), being executed by Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC.

"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said.

Detailed assessment of losses/ damages will be carried out after the water level recedes.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

