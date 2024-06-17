NIC hires Yotta Infrastructure to manage its data centre in Delhi

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), to improve its cloud services, has hired domestic cloud services major Yotta Infrastructure to build and manage its data centre in Delhi, according to sources in the know.

Yotta is building a data centre at the NIC’s site in the city. This is expected to be completed in three to four months, said a source privy to the development.

Investment in this capacity could not be confirmed.

An email sent to Yotta and the NIC remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

By opting to work with Indian players, the NIC is creating India-based sovereign cloud services over global hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, said the source.



“Effectively, all the ministries and departments of the government, because of the absence of the NIC or any other competitive cloud services from the government, had to go to Amazon or Google. Now, they will come to the NIC, which will be managed by a private firm like Yotta at the backend,” said the person.

He said the data centre and related services would be launched under the NIC’s Meghraj 3.0 initiative.

The NIC, which is under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, looks after digital infrastructure to support e-governance services and various initiatives of Digital India.

The agency also manages government servers and domains.



Recently, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under the same ministry, announced a similar partnership with Yotta to co-develop a local hyperscale cloud platform under the brand name “Ananta”.

Under Ananta, STPI will offer conventional compute infrastructure services, (IAAS), along with services based on a graphics processing unit to users and enterprises.

“Startups require a lot of cloud services. Therefore, we will launch a platform in public-private partnership mode with Yotta. We will then provide cloud services to startups, and small information technology units. It will help them in developing deep tech products,” said Arvind Gupta, director general, STPI, during its 33rd foundation day event in Delhi.