Lupin appoints Abdelaziz Toumi as CEO of newly established subsidiary LMS

LMS will focus on the development, manufacture, and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) while expanding into the Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) business

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 8:42 PM IST
Global pharmaceutical company Lupin announced today the appointment of Abdelaziz Toumi as the Chief Executive Officer of its newly established subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS).

LMS will focus on the development, manufacture, and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) while expanding into the Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) business.

Abdelaziz Toumi, known as Abdel, brings over 20 years of experience in the biotech, pharma, and CDMO sectors. His career includes leadership roles at prominent companies such as Bayer, Merck, Catalent, Lonza, and KBI Biopharma. Throughout his career, Abdel has been recognized for driving growth, fostering innovation, and achieving operational excellence across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Speaking on this, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Abdel to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the API CDMO space and will be instrumental in establishing LMS as a trusted and preferred partner for our global customers."

With this move, Lupin aims to strengthen its position in the API market and build a robust CDMO business, leveraging Abdel's leadership and expertise to deliver high-quality solutions to its clients worldwide.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

