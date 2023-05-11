Home / Companies / News / NIIF appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim MD & CEO; Sujoy Bose demits office

NIIF appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim MD & CEO; Sujoy Bose demits office

State-backed collaborative investment platform doesn't give timeline for making a full-time appointment

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Rajiv Dhar will be the interim CEO and managing director of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) starting Thursday. He succeeds Sujoy Bose who is leaving after holding the position since 2016.
Dhar is currently executive director and chief operating officer at NIIF, a collaborative investment platform anchored by the government for international and Indian investors.

NIIF said in a statement its board of directors has appointed Dhar on an interim basis, effective May 11, 2023. The planned succession follows Bose’s request to relieve him from his responsibilities. The fund did not elaborate on the timeline for appointing a full-time MD and CEO.
Dhar, with more than 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL leadership team since 2017. During this period, he oversaw some key achievements of the company. He served on the investment committee for all funds managed by NIIFL.

Bose, as NIIF’s first CEO, helped take up more than 20 premier global and institutional investors and partners, ensuring successful closure of the largest Indian Infrastructure Fund and the 'Fund of Funds' with investments spanning across infrastructure and other sectors. He built a team looking after commercially viable investments in sectors of national importance while incubating six businesses across key infrastructure sectors.

Topics :InvestmentinfrastructureNIIF

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

