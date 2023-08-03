Nilkanth Coal Mining bags Sherband coal block in 7th round of auctions

Nilkanth Coal Mining Pvt Ltd (NCMPL) has bagged a coal block under the seventh round of coal auctions launched earlier this year, an official statement said.

The coal mine is partially explored, the Ministry of Coal said.

Nilkanth Coal Mining has bagged the Sherband coal block in Chhattisgarh with 90 million tonnes (MT) coal reserves, it said.

The Ministry of Coal launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the seventh round and the second attempt of the sixth round on March 29, 2023.