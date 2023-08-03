Home / Companies / News / Promoter entity Twin Star pares 4.1% stake in Vedanta for Rs 3,983 cr

Promoter entity Twin Star pares 4.1% stake in Vedanta for Rs 3,983 cr

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 258.55 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 3,983.10 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vedanta

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Holdings on Thursday divested a 4.1 per cent stake in conglomerate Vedanta Ltd for Rs 3,983 crore through an open market transaction.

Following the stake sale, shares of Vedanta tumbled 6.71 per cent to close at Rs 253.90 apiece on the NSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Twin Star Holdings Ltd offloaded more than 15.40 crore shares, amounting to a 4.14 per cent stake of Vedanta Ltd.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 258.55 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 3,983.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Copthall Mauritius Investment acquired nearly 8.49 crore equity shares in two tranches and Societe Generale bought more than 2.94 crore shares, amounting to 2.2 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively, stake in Vedanta.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 258.50 per piece. This took the combined deal size to Rs 2,955 crore.

Also Read

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Vedanta to acquire semiconductor, display biz from Twin Star Technologies

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Vedanta unit's ability to raise loans reduces liquidity risk for group: S&P

NMDC crossed 40 MT production level in FY23: Steel Minister Scindia

Zomato tastes first ever profit at Rs 2 cr in Q1; revenue soars 71%

Go First moves SC against HC order granting lessors' access to aircraft

SBI MD for special vostro account surplus to be invested in corporate bonds

Ambuja Cements to acquire Sanghi Industries in Rs 5,000 crore deal

Topics :Vedanta Twin Star TechnologiesStake salestock market trading

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story