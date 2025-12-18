Japan's JAPEX buys US tight oil and gas assets in $1.3 billion deal

Japan Petroleum Exploration said on Thursday it will acquire Verdad Resources Intermediate Holdings LLC (VRIH), which owns tight oil and gas assets in the US for $1.3 billion in its largest-ever deal.

JAPEX will buy VRIH, which holds assets in Colorado and Wyoming, from Verdad Resources Feeder LLC using a mix of its own funds and debt. The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2026.

The Japanese energy firm has been seeking to become an operator of a US oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) project as it now prioritises oil and gas investment through 2030 over renewables.