NLC India bags Odisha coal mine with 1.38 billion tonnes capacity

The coal mine has total reserves of around 1.38 billion tonnes with an operatable peak-rated capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

Coking Coal
The successful bidders are NLC India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, respectively. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
State-owned NLC India Ltd on Monday said that it has bagged a coal mine in Odisha.

The coal produced from the mine will address the energy security of the country.

"NLC India Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder for the Machhakata (revised) coal mine in Angul district of Odisha in the eighth round of commercial coal block e-auction," the company said in a statement.

This is the second coal mine won by the public sector enterprise after North Dhadu coal block (Western Part).

The company said that it is committed to its capacity addition in line with its vision of achieving more than 100 MTPA by 2030 from the present 50 MTPA.
 

NLC India's core business is mining and power generation.

Meanwhile, the coal ministry on Monday executed the Coal Mining Development and Production Agreements for three coal mines that were auctioned.

The mines for which agreements were executed are Machhakata (Revised) coal mine, Kudanali Lubri coal mine, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The successful bidders are NLC India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, respectively.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

