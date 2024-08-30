Nokia to set up world's largest fixed network testbed in Chennai

Soon, the global vision of blazing-fast bandwidth with ultra-high-speed internet access — which could revolutionise virtual reality, augmented reality, and the technology landscape — will get a Chennai touch.

On Friday morning, multinational telecommunications giant Nokia is set to sign a deal to establish the world’s largest fixed network testbed in Chennai. This testbed will spearhead Nokia’s technological innovations in 10 gigabit (Gb), 25 Gb, 50 Gb, and 100 Gb passive optical networks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The centre, involving an investment of about Rs 450 crore, will be one of Nokia’s largest research and development (R&D) laboratories (labs). It will also focus on fixed wireless access, and multi-dwelling unit solutions, as well as access networks and home controllers.

The deal will be signed in San Francisco on Friday morning in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin, who is on a 17-day trip to the US to attract fresh investments. This is his fifth overseas trip since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to power in 2021, following visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Japan, and Spain to attract investment proposals for Tamil Nadu. The Nokia centre will be established at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu in Siruseri.

“Today, Tamil Nadu has evolved into a global destination of choice for R&D and technology services. Nokia has been a long-standing partner in Tamil Nadu’s growth story, and it is a matter of pride for us that the new facility, the largest fixed network lab within Nokia and possibly the world, will be in Chennai,” said T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu.

“This is the result of path-breaking initiatives by the CM, such as Naan Mudhalvan and the Tamil Nadu R&D Policy 2022, which have also led to unprecedented investments. It is our endeavour to sustain this momentum and generate high-value employment opportunities for our youth,” Rajaa added.

The centre by the Finnish major will propel the development of next-generation networks and create around 100 specialised jobs.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide Nokia with essential infrastructure, regulatory, and policy support in line with current policies. This collaboration reinforces Chennai’s strategic importance in Nokia’s global operations and underscores the region’s increasing prominence as a centre for technological innovation, said a government source.

Stalin will also visit Chicago, where he will interact with several multinational companies. Stalin’s earlier visits to the UAE, Singapore, Japan, and Spain attracted investment proposals totalling Rs 10,882 crore through 17 memoranda of understanding, which are expected to create over 18,500 jobs. Of those 17 projects, five worth Rs 990 crore have already started production.

Before leaving for the US, Stalin stated that since his government took charge, the state has seen around 872 investment deals with a cumulative investment of Rs 9.99 trillion, creating around 1.89 million jobs. Of those 872 projects, 234 have already started production.

In a Global Investors Meet held in January this year, the state saw investment commitments totalling around Rs 6.6 trillion, of which projects worth Rs 59,454 crore have reportedly been realised.