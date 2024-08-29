Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Jio aims to add a mn broadband homes every month, says Mukesh Ambani

Jio aims to add a mn broadband homes every month, says Mukesh Ambani

While speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, Ambani said JioAirFiber clocked first million customers in six month

Mukesh Ambani, Jio, Reliance
He said Jio is also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jio will aim to add a million broadband homes every month to achieve 100 million home broadband customers in a record time, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

While speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, Ambani said JioAirFiber clocked first million customers in six month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"By leveraging our deep-tech capabilities and continuously optimising every process, we acquired the next 1 million air fibre customers in just 100 days. We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed," he said.

He said Jio is also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses, 1.5 million schools and colleges, over 70,000 hospitals, and 1.2 million doctors to connect with broadband.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jio to launch "AI Cloud Welcome Offer" this Diwali, announces Mukesh Ambani

Premium

Jio's network cost per tower less than Airtel's but gap shrinking: Analysts

Viacom18's JioCinema to live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Jio IPO, new-energy biz update: Here's what to expect from RIL's 47th AGM

Decoded: Why telcos, OTTs are clashing over new Telecom Act definitions

Topics :Reliance JioReliance IndustriesMukesh Ambanitelecom sector

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story