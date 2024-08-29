Reliance to commission first solar giga-factory this year: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, plans to commission its first solar giga-factory this year as part of a pivot towards green energy, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

The solar giga factory will include the manufacturing of PV modules, cells, wafers and ingots, polysilicon, and glass at a single location. The modules convert sunlight into electricity.

Addressing the annual shareholders meeting, he said the first train of 20GW solar PV (photovoltaic) manufacturing "will commence production" by the end of this year.

It is also targeting industrialising sodium-ion cell production at the MW level in 2025 and the first 50 MWh a year lithium battery cells pilot in 2026.