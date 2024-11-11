Not introduced any commission clawback, no plans: LIC MD & CEO Mohanty

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has realigned its commission structures for its distributors as per the new surrender value norms but has not introduced any "clawbacks" and has no plans to do so, LIC's management said in a post-earnings analyst call on Friday.

“We are not going to implement it (clawback of commissions). It depends upon our experience because the new products have been filed from October 1. We are selling products as per the new regulation. So, depending upon our experience—and my belief is that there will be no need to implement this clawback provision—it will not be required in LIC,” said Siddharth Mohanty, managing director and chief executive officer, LIC.

The insurance regulator revised the surrender value norms effective from October 1, 2024. As per the new norms, companies are mandated to pay an enhanced special surrender value (SSV) to policyholders after the completion of the first policy year if the customer has paid one full-year premium. Previously, companies did not pay such an amount to customers surrendering their policies in the first year.

Following this, the state-owned insurer reduced the first-year commission on policies from 35 per cent to 28 per cent due to the revision in surrender value norms. However, LIC has increased the renewal premium charge to 7.5 per cent from the current 5 per cent. Additionally, the minimum sum insured under the amended plans has been raised to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, starting October 1.

“…commissions have been realigned, it is not reduced. Whatever was given during the entire duration of the policy, agents will still get that. Some restructuring has been done, so there is no reduction, per se, which is a perception now,” said Mohanty.

LIC launched 32 products on October 1, 2024, as per the revised norms, and currently, the corporation has 35 products.

Mohanty noted that the clawback of commissions is an enabling provision that the corporation has taken but does not plan to implement it anytime soon.

The clawback of commission clause allows the insurer to recover an agent's commission if the policyholder surrenders the policy prematurely after paying the first premium.

Additionally, during their post-earnings media call, LIC stated that it intends to enter the bond forward rate agreement (FRA) market "very soon" and is in talks with five to six banks regarding the same.

FRAs are contracts between banks and insurance companies that enable insurers to lock in interest rates for a future date, protecting them from market volatility. By entering into such agreements, insurers can offer guaranteed returns to policyholders.

“We are going live very soon. We are roping in 5-6 banks that are active in this segment. We are going to take a very calibrated approach as we are just starting. We will have to assess the market depth to the extent it is possible and available, depending upon the interest rate outlook that we will have from time to time.”

However, the management did not disclose the names of these banks.