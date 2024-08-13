Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NPCI incorporates NPCI BHIM Services Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary

The incorporation of NBSL underscores NPCI's commitment to facilitate digital payments and financial inclusivity across the country and beyond | Representative Image
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced the incorporation of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL) (earlier known as Bharat Interface for Money' BHIM) as a wholly owned subsidiary.

This development aims to meet the growing demand for digital transactions and evolving market expectations while keeping pace with innovation and rapidly shifting customer preferences, NPCI said in a statement.

Additionally, it aims to promote financial inclusion, it said.

This development not only aims to strengthen India's own digital payment ecosystem but also reflects a sense of national pride and significance in developing a sovereign digital payments framework, it said.

The incorporation of NBSL underscores NPCI's commitment to facilitate digital payments and financial inclusivity across the country and beyond, it added.


Topics :NPCIUPIBHIMNational Payments Corporation of India

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

