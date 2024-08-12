Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amazon India partners with Gentari for 10,000 EV deployment by 2025

Amazon India partners with Gentari for 10,000 EV deployment by 2025

The partnership will provide Delivery Service Providers (DSPs) access to more electric three-wheelers for Amazon deliveries, it added

EV vehicles, electric vehicles
Amazon India has operations across 400 cities in the country (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amazon India on Monday said that it has formed a strategic partnership with electric mobility firm Gentari for its EV deployment programme as it targets a fleet of 10,000 electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2025.

Under the collaboration, Gentari Green Mobility Business will procure and deploy electric vehicles for the company in the next three years besides providing comprehensive fleet management services to the delivery service partners (DSPs) to ensure the seamless operation and upkeep of the EV fleet, Amazon India said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership will provide Delivery Service Providers (DSPs) access to more electric three-wheelers for Amazon deliveries, it added.

"We aim to empower our delivery service partners by providing them access to the right electric vehicles, end-to-end vehicle life cycle management services, as well as charging and parking facilities," said Abhinav Singh, VP (Operations) at Amazon India.

The company deployed more than 7,200 EVs in India at the end of 2023, and it remains well on track to achieve its goal of deploying 10,000 EVs in the domestic market by 2025, he said.

Amazon India has operations across 400 cities in the country.

More From This Section

Pernod India counsel resigns for Google amid antitrust, criminal probes

Housing.com's parent REA India's revenue rises 31% to Rs 563 crore in FY24

Adani vs Hindenburg row: As Sebi chief accused, here's all you need to know

Bharti Global to acquire 24% stake in British telecom giant BT Group

ABD in talks with Russian Standard, ThaiBev for India product distribution

"As we work together to deploy more EVs and contribute to India's net zero targets, I'm confident this collaboration will pave the way for a cleaner and electric future for India's transportation sector," said Nikhil Thomas, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility India.

Gentari Green Mobility India offers a comprehensive suite of services including a wide network of EV charging points, EV subscriptions through Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS), and personalised value-added services.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amazon India sets up 4 hubs to deliver relief material in less than 24 hrs

Amazon partners with govt emporiums, NGOs, trade bodies to empower artisans

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns, plans to join another company

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary to leave company in October, says report

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, more

Topics :Amazon IndiaElectric VehiclesElectric mobility

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story