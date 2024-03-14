Home / Companies / News / NTPC crosses 400 bn units power generation mark in FY24, eyes green energy

NTPC crosses 400 bn units power generation mark in FY24, eyes green energy

State-owned NTPC on Thursday said its electricity generation has crossed 400 billion units (BU) this fiscal year

Representational image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:03 PM IST
In FY23, the company had generated 399.3 BU, a company statement said.

According to the statement, till March 13 of FY24, NTPC coal stations recorded a plant loading factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 77.06 per cent.

During the fiscal year, the company recorded the highest ever single-day generation of 1,428 MU (million units) on September 1, 2023.

NTPC has an installed capacity of 75.4 GW, while 18 GW capacity including 5 GW renewables is under construction.

The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas including e-mobility, waste-to-energy, green hydrogen solutions and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.

It is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country.

Topics :NTPC net fallsTata Power NTPCIndia power productionCoal production

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

