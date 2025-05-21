Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 233 crore

NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 233 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing

Q4, Q4 results
The company has also taken leasehold land for 33 years for development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), the renewable energy arm of NTPC, on Wednesday posted around three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.21 crore in March 2025 quarter, driven by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing.

NGEL increased its income to Rs 751.50 crore from Rs 553.06 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

Expenses stood at Rs 444.63 crore as against Rs 425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

During FY25, the company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63.29,669 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. These shares were offered at an issue price of Rs 108 per share, which included 87,20,910 equity shares issued to eligible employees at a discounted rate of Rs 103 per share.

The IPO raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore and the company's equity shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.

Also Read

REC, NTPC, Powergrid: Are power stocks losing steam? Here's what charts say

Fitch expects Indian power gencos' credit ratings to remain stable

RRB NTPC exam date 2025 out; check full schedule, admit card updates & more

NTPC Green Energy appoints Sarit Maheshwari as CEO, replacing Rajiv Gupta

Premium

In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

The company has also taken leasehold land for 33 years for development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL reports 11% rise in office rent to ₹3,874 cr

Bharat Biotech's oral cholera vaccine Hillchol clears phase 3 trials

Sterlite Electric bags Rs 7,500 crore orders in FY25, led by Q4 surge

EaseMyTrip denies allegations against founder Pitti in Mahadev betting case

Topics :Company ResultsNTPCQ4 Results

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story