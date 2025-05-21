NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 233 crore

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), the renewable energy arm of NTPC, on Wednesday posted around three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.21 crore in March 2025 quarter, driven by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing.

NGEL increased its income to Rs 751.50 crore from Rs 553.06 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

Expenses stood at Rs 444.63 crore as against Rs 425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

During FY25, the company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63.29,669 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. These shares were offered at an issue price of Rs 108 per share, which included 87,20,910 equity shares issued to eligible employees at a discounted rate of Rs 103 per share.

The IPO raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore and the company's equity shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.

The company has also taken leasehold land for 33 years for development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32.