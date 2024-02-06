NTPC plans to take green energy arm public in FY24-25, says official

India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd expects its green energy arm to go public in the fiscal year ending in March 2025, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The state utility also plans to add 4 to 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power and 3 GW of coal-fired power capacity during the same period, said the executive, who declined to be identified as the information has not been made public yet.

NTPC's capital expenditures in FY2024/2025 are expected to reach Rs 30,000 crore ($3.61 billion), of which Rs 22,000 crore will be raised through loans and green bonds, the official said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Goa.