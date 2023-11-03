NTPC produces 19 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Oct; supply at 20 MT

NTPC has produced 19.117 million tonnes (MT) of coal from its captive mines during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal, a year-on-year rise of 86 per cent.

It had produced 10.282 MT in the nine-month period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, NTPC has also achieved a coal dispatch of 20.225 MT till October 31, FY24, up 94 per cent over the supplies made in the year-ago period.

"This outstanding performance reflects NTPC's relentless commitment to enhance coal production from its captive mines and ensure efficient supply to meet the nation's energy needs," the company said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power producing entity.