Home / Companies / News / NTPC produces 19 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Oct; supply at 20 MT

NTPC produces 19 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Oct; supply at 20 MT

In addition, NTPC has also achieved a coal dispatch of 20.225 MT till October 31, FY24, up 94 per cent over the supplies made in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NTPC has produced 19.117 million tonnes (MT) of coal from its captive mines during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal, a year-on-year rise of 86 per cent.

It had produced 10.282 MT in the nine-month period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, NTPC has also achieved a coal dispatch of 20.225 MT till October 31, FY24, up 94 per cent over the supplies made in the year-ago period.

"This outstanding performance reflects NTPC's relentless commitment to enhance coal production from its captive mines and ensure efficient supply to meet the nation's energy needs," the company said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power producing entity.

Also Read

SECL to develop Manikpur Pokhri coal mine in Korba into eco-tourism spot

SECL in expansion mode, to make Gevra world's largest coal mine, says CMD

Baghel lays foundation of 1320 MW thermal power project in MP's Korba

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Raymond Group to acquire 59.25% stake in Maini Precision for Rs 682 cr

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes rise 48% Y-o-Y to 37 MMT in October

India an extraordinary market, lot of headroom for growth: Apple's Tim Cook

Go First's aircraft, engines can be returned to lessors: DGCA tells HC

Students get placement jitters as IT majors slow down campus hiring

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NTPCCoal

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story