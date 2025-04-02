NTPC seeks interest from global companies for nuclear power plant tech

State-run NTPC has invited global tenders seeking partners to build large nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 15 gigawatts (GW) in the country, a stepping stone towards India’s long-term aim to attain at least 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

The firm floated expression of interest (EoI) on March 26, saying it was looking at cooperation in indigenisation, and establishing large-capacity (1000 MW & above) pressurised water reactor (PWR) based nuclear power plants in India on concept to commissioning basis with a target capacity of 15 GW (with 10 per cent possible variation).

“India is committed to expanding its nuclear energy capacity to achieve the government’s ambitious target of 100 GW of nuclear power generation by 2047. This initiative is an essential step towards ensuring energy security, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and addressing the rising energy demand in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, India has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and nuclear energy plays a crucial role in decarbonising the power sector by providing a stable and low-carbon source of electricity,” NTPC said in the EoI document.

According to the company, the move is aligned with the national objective of self-reliance in nuclear technology and localisation of the nuclear power plant supply chain.

“By fostering collaboration with global nuclear vendors, NTPC seeks to establish a robust domestic ecosystem for PWR based nuclear power generation in India,” it said.

This will be a base exercise for the state-owned company for identification of a vendor base and in preparing requirements for a global tender, subject to approval from the central government.

Under its conditions for transfer of technology and phased manufacturing, the corporation aims a minimum 60 per cent indigenization of components for the first reactor unit and progressively increase to more than 95 per cent for the last reactor unit, ensuring a steady transition to self-sufficiency in nuclear technology.

This can either be done through an Indian subsidiary/JV company of the applicant or through tie up with Indian Companies, it said.