SJVN Green Energy begins 241.77MW power supply from Bikaner solar project

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said that the Phase-1 of the 1,000-MW Bikaner Solar power project, being set up by its arm SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), has started commercial power supply.

The Phase-1 has started 241.77 MW commercial electricity supply, and the project is slated for full commissioning by September 30, 2025, a company statement said.

SJVN Green Energy achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) of 241.77 MW capacity in Phase-I of the 1,000 MW Bikaner solar power project on Wednesday, the statement said.

Upon completion of the project, SGEL will supply solar power to three states -- Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

The solar project, located in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme Phase II, Tranche III of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.

The Project is being implemented under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode, thereby providing a significant impetus to the Government's Make in India initiative and bolstering the indigenous solar manufacturing sector.

SJVN looks to become a 25,000 MW company by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.