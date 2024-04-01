NTPC wins 3,445 MW renewable energy projects in total during FY24

State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said it has won 3,445 MW of renewable energy (RE) projects in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

"NTPC wins 3,445 MW RE bids in FY 2023-24. This records 58 per cent of total RE tenders the company participated during the financial year which is the highest since it started participating in the bids," the company said.

Currently, NTPC has 3.5 GW of RE operational capacity with over 20 GW (gigawatt) in the pipeline.

NTPC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest integrated power utility having 76 GW installed capacity that contributes 25 per cent of total electricity demand in India.