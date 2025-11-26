Nvidia CEO asks to boost AI usage, says employees should not fear job cuts

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang reportedly wants employees to use artificial intelligence (AI) wherever possible, without worrying about losing their jobs, according to a report by Business Insider.

According to the report, a day after Nvidia posted record earnings, Huang answered a question about some managers telling workers to use less AI. "My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI... Are you insane?" he asked, making it clear he did not agree.

'Shouldn't worry about losing jobs'

Stating that he wants every task that can be done by AI to be done by AI, Huang promised employees they would still have plenty of work. Even though many people fear losing jobs to AI, Huang said Nvidia workers should not worry.

While other tech companies cut jobs, Nvidia hired several thousand people last quarter. Huang jestingly said, "So many that it is causing parking problems". Huang's comments come as other major firms, including Apple, recently announced job cuts. In a rare move, Apple recently cut dozens of jobs as part of a major reorganisation of its sales division. According to Bloomberg, the company is reshaping how it approaches business, education and government clients, leading to the removal of several roles across its global sales teams. Earlier today, HP Inc said it is planning to cut 4,000-6,000 jobs worldwide by the end of FY28, as part of the company’s efforts to streamline operations and utilise AI to accelerate product development, enhance customer satisfaction and boost productivity.

Nvidia on a hiring spree Huang said the company is still hiring more. He added that Nvidia is still about 10,000 employees short, but hiring must match how fast the company can train and integrate new people. Nvidia’s workforce has grown from 29,600 employees at the end of FY24 to 36,000 at the end of FY25. As the company grows, it is also opening more offices. Huang said Nvidia now has new offices in Taipei and Shanghai, and two more are being built in the US. Use AI until it improves: Huang Huang reportedly said Nvidia's own software engineers already use Cursor. If AI doesn't work well for a task, he said employees should "use it until it does" and help improve it.