PepsiCo brings Red Rock Deli gourmet chips to Indian snack market

PepsiCo India on Wednesday said it has expanded its snacking portfolio in the country with the launch of Red Rock Deli -- a gourmet chips brand.
Born in Australia and recognised worldwide for its gourmet-style chips, the brand enters the market with globally inspired exotic flavours now made and manufactured in India for Indian palates, the company said in a statement.
Made with sunflower oil and created using three distinct advanced technologies -- Kettle Cooked, Baked and Popped -- the range blends exotic and globally inspired flavours to offer an elevated snacking experience, it added.
The brand's arrival comes at a time when India's snacking landscape is undergoing a marked transformation, the company said.
"Today's urban consumers are seeking premium, chef-inspired snacks that feel both elevated and accessible. Introducing the brand in India is catering to this consumer shift toward richer textures, bolder ingredients, for intentional snacking moments," Saakshi Verma Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Foods, PepsiCo India, said.
Available across leading quick commerce platforms, Red Rock Deli reflects PepsiCo India's continued focus on creating differentiated snacking experiences for a new generation of consumers, combining global inspiration with local relevance and a deep respect for taste innovation, the company stated.
As consumers move towards quality, experimentation and exploration, Red Rock Deli enters the market as a timely response to this evolving appetite, rooted in the company's legacy of innovation and consumer centricity, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app