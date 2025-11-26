PepsiCo brings Red Rock Deli gourmet chips to Indian snack market

PepsiCo India on Wednesday said it has expanded its snacking portfolio in the country with the launch of Red Rock Deli -- a gourmet chips brand.

Born in Australia and recognised worldwide for its gourmet-style chips, the brand enters the market with globally inspired exotic flavours now made and manufactured in India for Indian palates, the company said in a statement.

Made with sunflower oil and created using three distinct advanced technologies -- Kettle Cooked, Baked and Popped -- the range blends exotic and globally inspired flavours to offer an elevated snacking experience, it added.

The brand's arrival comes at a time when India's snacking landscape is undergoing a marked transformation, the company said.