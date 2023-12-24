Home / Companies / News / Nvidia raises $15 mn for non profits helping Israel-Hamar war-hit civilians

Nvidia raises $15 mn for non profits helping Israel-Hamar war-hit civilians

Employees from more than 30 countries donated a total of $5 million, which the company matched and doubled to $10 million under a special program introduced to help those affected by the war

Nvidia also said it had donated hundreds of computers to families evacuated from the north and south of Israel. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia and its employees have donated $15 million to Israeli and foreign non-profit organisations that are supporting civilians affected by Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
 
Thousands of employees from more than 30 countries donated a total of $5 million, which the company matched and doubled to $10 million under a special program introduced to help those affected by the war, Nvidia said on Sunday.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It noted that the donation was the largest humanitarian fundraiser in the company's 30-year-old history.
 
"We are proud to see such broad support from Nvidia families in Israel and around the world, and are grateful for their prayers and hope for the return of our colleague Avinatan Or, and the other hostages from Hamas captivity," said Gideon Rosenberg, Nvidia's deputy general counsel.
 
"We are truly inspired by the genuine care of our employees around the world."
 
Or, 30, has been an engineer at Nvidia since April 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. He was captured by Hamas at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 along with his girlfriend Noa Argamani and around 240 others, some of whom have since been released.
 
Nvidia said employees had chosen to donate to organisations in the region including Asor Fund (JGive), American Friends of Magen David Adom, Doctors Without Borders, Friends of United Hatzalah, IsraAID (US) Global Humanitarian Assistance, Jewish Agency for Israel, World Central Kitchen and Zaka.
 
Nvidia also said it had donated hundreds of computers to families evacuated from the north and south of Israel, and provided thousands of hot meals from its Yokneam office cafeteria.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Pent-up demand fuels Blue Star's air conditioners sales growth by 30%

Bhavish Aggarwal set to offload 3.48% stake as part of Ola Electric's IPO

2023, India's year in biz: Apple debut, Adani's resilience, X's evolution

CCI invites comments on proposed regulations on turnover of enterprises

Kotak Mahindra Bank shareholders approve Vaswani's appointment as MD & CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NvidiaIsrael-PalestineHamasGaza conflictPalestine refugees

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story