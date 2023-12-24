Bhavish Aggarwal set to offload 3.48% stake as part of Ola Electric's IPO

Bhavish Aggarwal, 38, the founder of Ola Electric, is set to offload 3.48 per cent of shares in an individual capacity (he has 1.36 billion shares) as part of the e-vehicle maker’s initial public offering (IPO).
Aggarwal will sell around 47.4 million shares in the SoftBank-backed firm, ahead of the firm’s IPO, contributing almost half the offer for sale (OFS) shares, according to the analysis of the 440-page draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
His pre-IPO shareholding in the company is 36.94 per cent. This is the first time that Aggarwal, a serial entrepreneur, is taking a company public. The firm is targeting a valuation in the range of $7-8 billion by early 2024, according to industry sources. The company filed its DRHP on December 22 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This is a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 95 million equity shares at a face value of Rs 10.
The other selling shareholders include Indus Trust, Alpha Wave Ventures Alpine Opportunity Fund, DIG Investment, Internet Fund III (Tiger Global), MacRitchie Investments, Matrix Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund, and Tekne Private Ventures. SoftBank is selling 23.8 million equity shares.
The firm may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares for a cash consideration aggregating Rs 1,100 crore. If it is done, the fresh issue size will be cut by that amount.
The firm will utilise the money for capital expenditure (capex), repaying debt, and research and development (R&D). It will invest Rs 1,226 crore in capex and spend Rs 800 crore for debt repayment. It will utilise the net proceeds of Rs 1,600 crore on R&D and Rs 350 crore on organic growth initiatives.
In the DRHP, the company said its R&D expenditure in the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, and FY23, FY22 and FY21 amounted to Rs 93.5 crore, Rs 507.7 crore, Rs 175.8 crore and Rs 43.6 crore, respectively, comprising 7.32 per cent, 18.25 per cent, 38.54 per cent and 41.11 per cent of the total income for such periods, respectively.
“We have heavily invested in and plan to continue investing in R&D and technology, including developing our cell manufacturing capabilities through the BIC (Battery Innovation Centre). There is no assurance that we will realise returns on such investments,” said the DRHP.
In the DRHP, the company has identified about 77 risk factors associated with the public offer.
The company said it had a limited operating history and incurred losses and negative cash flows from operations. Ola Electric’s net loss doubled to about Rs 1,472 crore in FY23 from Rs 784.1 crore in the previous financial year. “We may continue to incur operating losses in the near term as we invest in our business and expand our product portfolio, build capacity and scale our operations,” said the company. “We cannot assure you that we will be able to manage costs effectively to sell our products at favourable margins or that our expansion into international markets will prove to be profitable. Failure to become profitable would materially and adversely affect the value of your investment in our company.”
Another risk is the reduction, elimination, non-receipt, or delay in receiving incentives and subsidies from the government. This would reduce the demand for electric vehicles and cause the firm to become less price-competitive in comparison to conventional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, which are currently priced lower. This includes any reduction or elimination of government incentives such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (FAME) subsidies, benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto component industry (automobile PLI scheme).
Another internal risk for the company is dependence on the services and reputation of Aggarwal and his focus on other businesses. Aggarwal has a significant influence on the company’s business plan. But he is also chairman and managing director of ANI Technologies and has recently founded a new startup called Krutrim SI Designs.
“His involvement with ANI Technologies and Krutrim SI Designs Private Limited may detract from the time that he is able to dedicate to our company,” said the DRHP.
The board has decided to pay Aggarwal an annual remuneration of Rs 9 crore, which includes a base salary of Rs 6 crore.