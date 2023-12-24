Bhavish Aggarwal set to offload 3.48% stake as part of Ola Electric's IPO

Bhavish Aggarwal, 38, the founder of Ola Electric, is set to offload 3.48 per cent of shares in an individual capacity (he has 1.36 billion shares) as part of the e-vehicle maker’s initial public offering (IPO).

Aggarwal will sell around 47.4 million shares in the SoftBank-backed firm, ahead of the firm’s IPO, contributing almost half the offer for sale (OFS) shares, according to the analysis of the 440-page draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

His pre-IPO shareholding in the company is 36.94 per cent. This is the first time that Aggarwal, a serial entrepreneur, is taking a company public. The firm is targeting a valuation in the range of $7-8 billion by early 2024, according to industry sources. The company filed its DRHP on December 22 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This is a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 95 million equity shares at a face value of Rs 10.