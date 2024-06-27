Home / Companies / News / Nxtra commits to get 100% energy for data centre from renewable sources

Nxtra commits to get 100% energy for data centre from renewable sources

Data center
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Airtel's data centre arm Nxtra has joined the RE100 initiative, a flagship global initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with Carbon Disclosure Project, and has committed to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity, the company said on Thursday.

Nxtra has the largest network of data centres in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country.

"We are an environmentally responsible brand and have been increasingly adopting clean energy alternatives. We are on a healthy trajectory towards achieving our net-zero goals of 2031 and are happy to become a part of the RE100 initiative with a commitment to 100 per cent renewable electricity," Nxtra by Airtel, CEO, Ashish Arora said in a statement.

According to the statement, Nxtra has become the only data centre organisation in India to have pledged to RE100 and the 14th Indian company to achieve this milestone.

The company claims to have increased its renewable energy use and has contracted 422,000 MWh renewable energy till date.

In the financial year 2023-24, Nxtra claims to have saved around 156,595 tonnes of CO2 emissions by sourcing renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and captive solar rooftop plants, the statement said.

Topics :Energyrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

