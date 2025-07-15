Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty-led group to pay Rs 919 cr to acquire bankrupt hotel firm

Oberoi Realty-led group to pay Rs 919 cr to acquire bankrupt hotel firm

The resolution plan was approved by the committee of creditors (CoC) on July 14 following which a letter of intent was issued in favour of the consortium

Oberoi Realty
The resolution plan will be implemented through either the consortium or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated by the consortium | Photo: Shutterstock
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A consortium led by Mumbai-based real estate developer Oberoi Realty will pay Rs 919 crore to the lenders to acquire bankrupt hospitality firm Hotel Horizon Private Limited (HHPL).
 
The resolution plan submitted by the consortium of Oberoi Realty, Shree Naman Developers and JM Financial Properties & Holdings in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of HHPL was approved by the committee of creditors (CoC) on July 14 following which a letter of intent was issued in favour of the consortium, Oberoi Realty noted.
 
The resolution plan provides for payment of an amount of Rs 919 crore and any additional amounts that may become payable to comply with applicable laws to various creditors in full and final settlement of their outstanding claim against HHPL (including the unpaid CIRP costs). 
HHPL holds land measuring 7,500 square meters, overlooking the Arabian Sea and situated at Juhu, a premium residential micro market in Mumbai known for its high-end real estate.
 
The average property prices in Juhu during the first quarter of the 2025 calendar year (Q1 CY25) stood at Rs 71,597 per square foot against Rs 71,106 per square foot in Q1 CY24, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The resolution plan will be implemented through either the consortium or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated by the consortium in accordance with the terms of the LoI and the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench.
 
Additionally, HHPL is a Mumbai-registered company incorporated in December 1968, operating camping sites and other provisions of short-stay accommodation. Its authorised share capital was Rs 20 crore, and its paid-up capital was Rs 7 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hemant Rupani named CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages effective Sept 8

Aurobindo Pharma to manufacture, supply long acting HIV treatment drug

TCS maintains 100% variable pay for 70% of staff in Q1 despite slowdown

HCLTech Q1 results: Net profit slips 10% to ₹3,843 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Tesla on trial in Florida over fatal crash linked to autopilot system

Topics :Oberoi RealtyOberoi groupJM Financialhotels

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story