Hemant Rupani named CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages effective Sept 8

Rupani will succeed Juan Pablo Rodriguez as CEO of HCCB and bring with him extensive FMCG experience from Mondelez, PepsiCo, Vodafone and Britannia

Hemant Rupani, HCCB
Rupani joins HCCB after a nine-year stint with Mondelez International and is currently serving as Mondelez’s business unit president for Southeast Asia | Image: LinkedIn/Hemant Rupani
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
The Coca-Cola Company announced on Tuesday that Hemant Rupani will join Bangalore-based bottler Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) as chief executive officer, effective 8 September.
 
Rupani joins HCCB after a nine-year stint with Mondelez International and is currently serving as Mondelez’s business unit president for Southeast Asia, which includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. He will succeed the current HCCB CEO, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is moving to a new opportunity within the Coca-Cola system.
 
Rupani will report to the HCCB board of directors. 
 
“Hemant is a highly accomplished business leader who has delivered impressive results and driven commercial success over his career. He brings a strong blend of experience in both Indian and multinational organisations. HCCB looks forward to him helping deliver on the bottler’s considerable investment in India,” HCCB said in its release.
 
He joined Mondelez in 2016 as director of sales for India. He went on to serve as vice president and managing director for Vietnam before being promoted to his current role in 2022.
 
Rupani began his career in 1997 with paint company ICI India and then joined PepsiCo India in 1999. In 2002, he moved to Infosys Technologies and then returned to PepsiCo in 2004, where he spent the next six years. He eventually became senior vice president, customer marketing, India Beverages. 
 
In 2010, Rupani joined Vodafone and, in 2014, moved to food company Britannia Industries as vice president, sales and business head, breads.
 
He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Regional Engineering College in Jaipur, India, and an MBA in marketing from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.
 
HCCB is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India. In December 2024, The Coca-Cola Company announced an agreement for Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, HCCB’s parent company.

Topics :Coca-Cola IndiaCoca-Cola CoHindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. LtdHindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

