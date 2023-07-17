Home / Companies / News / Oil, petrol sales of state retailers decline in July amid heavy rains

Oil, petrol sales of state retailers decline in July amid heavy rains

Demand from the agriculture sector also gets affected in this period due to fewer irrigation-related requirements

Reuters NEW DELHI
State retailers' gasoil sales were further hit as private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd is selling the fuel at cheaper rates | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian state fuel retailers' gasoil and gasoline sales during July 1-16 declined from the same period in the previous month, preliminary data showed, as widespread heavy rain upended travel demand.

Daily sales of gasoil fell by 19.7per cent to about 2.96 million metric tons in July compared with June, the data showed.

Fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer typically drops during the four-month monsoon season that begins in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.

Demand from the agriculture sector also gets affected in this period due to fewer irrigation-related requirements.

State retailers' gasoil sales were further hit as private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd is selling the fuel at cheaper rates.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

State fuel retailers' daily gasoline sales were down by 10.8per cent month-on-month in July at around 1.26 million metric tons, the data showed.

State-run retailers and refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.

 

 

Also Read

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel sales surge to double digits in February after winter lull

As CNG and EVs expand in cities, fuel retailers look at the rural market

Petrol, diesel sales fall in June as monsoon sets in, industry data shows

After RIL-bp, Nayara Energy sells petrol, diesel at Re 1 less than PSUs

Route Mobile promoters to sell entire 57.56% stake to Proximus Group

Ola Electric founder Bhavish advances plan for IPO as e-scooters take off

Macro uncertainties may keep IT hiring in slow lane this fiscal year

Tata Steel to explore opportunities in lithium, other battery-minerals

DLI scheme 2.0: Centre considers picking up equity in chip design firms

Topics :oilpetrolFuel demandIndia's fuel demand

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story