Ola Electric launches Gig, S1 Z range of scooters, price start at Rs 39,999

Ola Electric on Tuesday launched its new range of electric scooters, including the Ola Gig and S1 Z series, aimed at making electric mobility more accessible to a broader audience. The lineup consists of four models: Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 49,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom) respectively, the company said in a press statement.

“The reservations for both the Gig and S1 Z series are open at just Rs 499 starting today. The new range of scooters offers durable, reliable, affordable, and flexible solutions, including removable batteries, fulfilling personal and commercial use cases of rural, semi-urban, and urban customers,” the company said in the press statement.

Deliveries for the Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z series are expected to begin in April and May of 2025, respectively, it said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric , said with the launch of the Ola Gig and S1 Z, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, providing affordable, reliable, and safe options for both personal and commercial use.

“The new range of our scooters also features portable batteries that can double up as an inverter using the Ola PowerPod and power home appliances allowing for more efficient use of our batteries. With Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z scooters, and our existing EV portfolio, we are strongly positioned to take India closer to #EndICEAge,” Aggarwal said.

Ola Gig

More From This Section

Designed for gig workers making shorter trips, the Ola Gig scooter offers a robust design, sufficient range, removable battery, and safety features.

“The scooter offers an impressive IDC-certified range of 112 km and a top speed of 25 kmph. It comes with a removable 1.5 kWh battery, a hub motor, 12” tyres for superior braking. With an introductory price of Rs 39,999, the Ola Gig will be available for B2B purchases and rentals,” the company said.

Ola Gig+

The Ola Gig+ is designed for gig workers covering longer distances with heavier loads. It features a top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 81 km (IDC-certified) with a single 1.5 kWh battery or 157 km with dual batteries.

“The scooter is powered by a hub motor with a peak output of 1.5 kW. It enables gig workers to maintain optimal city speeds and maximise their earnings with faster order completions. With an introductory price of Rs 49,999, the Ola Gig+ will be available for B2B purchases and rentals,” the press release said.

Ola S1 Z

Designed for urban commuters, the Ola S1 Z features dual 1.5 kWh removable batteries, providing an IDC-certified range of 75 km (146 km with both batteries). With a top speed of 70 kmph, an LCD display, and a 2.9 kW hub motor, the scooter accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Priced at Rs 59,999, the S1 Z is designed with young professionals, students, women, and elderly riders in mind.

Ola S1 Z+

The S1 Z+ is a dual-purpose scooter designed for both personal and light commercial use. Built for durability, it features dual 1.5 kWh removable batteries with an IDC-certified range of 75 km (146 km with both). The scooter offers a top speed of 70 kmph, 14-inch tyres, and a 2.9 kW hub motor.

“Powered by a 2.9 kW hub motor, it can clock 0-20 kmph in 1.8 seconds and 0-40 km in 4.7 seconds. The Ola S1 Z+ is priced at Rs 64,999 (Introductory price),” the company mentioned.

Ola PowerPod: A portable inverter

The Ola PowerPod is a versatile power source that allows the scooter’s portable battery to function as an inverter, powering small household appliances like lights, fans, and TVs. It offers a 500W output and a 1.5 kWh battery, capable of running for three hours to power essential devices. The PowerPod, priced at Rs 9,999, is particularly useful in areas with unreliable electricity access.