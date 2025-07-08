Ola Electric announces mass roll-out of MoveOS 5: Check new features

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the mass roll-out of its MoveOS 5 software across all S1 scooters and newly launched Roadster X motorcycles.

The company said the updates will be delivered over-the-air (OTA) and will include more than 50 feature upgrades such as DIY Mode, Road-Trip Mode, Easy Park, new infotainment widgets and Bharat Mood, offering greater control, personalisation and connectivity.

The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled out to all S1 and Roadster X vehicles via OTA starting this week, the company confirmed.

"MoveOS 5 is the latest upgrade in our journey to build the most advanced and intelligent OS for EV two-wheelers. This upgrade isn't just about new features — it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability and range of our vehicles. With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring and more user control over ride settings, we're enabling our riders to get more out of every ride. MoveOS 5 is a reflection of our commitment to continuous innovation and product evolution, and it's been engineered to deliver a riding experience that is not only more personalised, but also more robust, efficient and future-ready," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

Key features introduced DIY Mode: Allows users to configure top speed, power, throttle sensitivity and regenerative braking for a customised ride experience. Road-Trip Mode: Designed for group rides with real-time tracking, safety features and SOS alerts. Riders can invite and coordinate with others during group trips. Easy Park: Assists in tight parking spaces, enabling the vehicle to move forward or reverse at a capped speed of 4 km/h. Live Location Sharing: Riders can share their location with selected contacts, viewable for a custom-set duration. Find My Vehicle: Helps identify the scooter in crowded or low-visibility areas.