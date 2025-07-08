Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric announces mass roll-out of MoveOS 5: Check new features

Ola Electric announces mass roll-out of MoveOS 5: Check new features

The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled out to all S1 and Roadster X vehicles via an OTA update, offering 50+ new features including ride customisation and improved battery control

The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled out to all S1 and Roadster X vehicles via OTA starting this week, the company confirmed
Aman Sahu
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the mass roll-out of its MoveOS 5 software across all S1 scooters and newly launched Roadster X motorcycles.
 
The company said the updates will be delivered over-the-air (OTA) and will include more than 50 feature upgrades such as DIY Mode, Road-Trip Mode, Easy Park, new infotainment widgets and Bharat Mood, offering greater control, personalisation and connectivity.
 
The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled out to all S1 and Roadster X vehicles via OTA starting this week, the company confirmed.
 
“MoveOS 5 is the latest upgrade in our journey to build the most advanced and intelligent OS for EV two-wheelers. This upgrade isn’t just about new features — it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability and range of our vehicles. With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring and more user control over ride settings, we’re enabling our riders to get more out of every ride. MoveOS 5 is a reflection of our commitment to continuous innovation and product evolution, and it’s been engineered to deliver a riding experience that is not only more personalised, but also more robust, efficient and future-ready,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said. 
 
Key features introduced
 
DIY Mode: Allows users to configure top speed, power, throttle sensitivity and regenerative braking for a customised ride experience.
 
Road-Trip Mode: Designed for group rides with real-time tracking, safety features and SOS alerts. Riders can invite and coordinate with others during group trips.
 
Easy Park: Assists in tight parking spaces, enabling the vehicle to move forward or reverse at a capped speed of 4 km/h.
 
Live Location Sharing: Riders can share their location with selected contacts, viewable for a custom-set duration.
 
Find My Vehicle: Helps identify the scooter in crowded or low-visibility areas.
 
Notification Centre: Displays alerts on the vehicle screen and lets users manage notification preferences.
 
Infotainment Widgets: Offers live cricket scores and weather updates directly on the display screen.
 
Improved range and battery performance
 
Ola Electric said the new software upgrade, combined with its in-house Motor Control Unit (MCU), will improve range and offer a more refined and responsive riding experience.
 
MoveOS 5 also introduces advanced battery management across all generations of Ola vehicles, enhancing overall battery performance and health. These updates include smarter energy recuperation via improved regenerative braking, enabling better performance, increased reliability and greater efficiency.
 

Ola Electric Mobility software Auto industry Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

