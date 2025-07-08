Home / Companies / News / VinFast partners with RoadGrid for EV charging, servicing in India

VinFast partners with RoadGrid for EV charging, servicing in India

VinFast is investing $500 million to set up its manufacturing plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2025

VInfast
VinFast is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models in India before the festival season this year. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Tuesday said it has partnered with EV charging and aftersales solutions provider RoadGrid in India ahead of its product launch in the country.

As VinFast prepares for its upcoming product launch in India, the company is laying strong groundwork to ensure nationwide accessibility, reliability, and convenience for its customers, and the partnership with RoadGrid is a part of this effort, it said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Vietnamese EV major VinFast ties up with myTVS to boost after-sales service 

Further, the company said it aims to establish extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers, including RoadGrid, to boost its aftersales operations across India.

"Our goal is to make owning an electric vehicle as effortless and reassuring as possible. By joining hands with RoadGrid, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that every VinFast customer in India has access to dependable charging and responsive service," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.  The company is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models in India before the festival season this year.  ALSO READ: VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India 

"VinFast's entry into the Indian EV market is a turning point, and we are proud to be part of their journey. Together, we aim to redefine EV ownership through smart infrastructure, real-time connectivity, and a reliable service backbone," RoadGrid CEO Deepesh Shrinath said.

VinFast is investing $500 million to set up its manufacturing plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2025.

It aims to push up annual production in the country to 1.5 lakh EVs in the coming years and be able to export them to countries in the Middle East and Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Electric VehiclesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

