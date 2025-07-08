VinFast partners with RoadGrid for EV charging, servicing in India

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Tuesday said it has partnered with EV charging and aftersales solutions provider RoadGrid in India ahead of its product launch in the country.
As VinFast prepares for its upcoming product launch in India, the company is laying strong groundwork to ensure nationwide accessibility, reliability, and convenience for its customers, and the partnership with RoadGrid is a part of this effort, it said in a statement.
Further, the company said it aims to establish extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers, including RoadGrid, to boost its aftersales operations across India.
"Our goal is to make owning an electric vehicle as effortless and reassuring as possible. By joining hands with RoadGrid, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that every VinFast customer in India has access to dependable charging and responsive service," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said. The company is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models in India before the festival season this year. ALSO READ: VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India
"VinFast's entry into the Indian EV market is a turning point, and we are proud to be part of their journey. Together, we aim to redefine EV ownership through smart infrastructure, real-time connectivity, and a reliable service backbone," RoadGrid CEO Deepesh Shrinath said.
VinFast is investing $500 million to set up its manufacturing plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2025.
It aims to push up annual production in the country to 1.5 lakh EVs in the coming years and be able to export them to countries in the Middle East and Africa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app