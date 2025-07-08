VinFast partners with RoadGrid for EV charging, servicing in India

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Tuesday said it has partnered with EV charging and aftersales solutions provider RoadGrid in India ahead of its product launch in the country.

As VinFast prepares for its upcoming product launch in India, the company is laying strong groundwork to ensure nationwide accessibility, reliability, and convenience for its customers, and the partnership with RoadGrid is a part of this effort, it said in a statement.

Further, the company said it aims to establish extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers, including RoadGrid, to boost its aftersales operations across India.

"Our goal is to make owning an electric vehicle as effortless and reassuring as possible. By joining hands with RoadGrid, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that every VinFast customer in India has access to dependable charging and responsive service," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said. The company is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models in India before the festival season this year. ALSO READ: VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India "VinFast's entry into the Indian EV market is a turning point, and we are proud to be part of their journey. Together, we aim to redefine EV ownership through smart infrastructure, real-time connectivity, and a reliable service backbone," RoadGrid CEO Deepesh Shrinath said.