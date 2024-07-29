Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Ola Electric sets price band of Rs 72-76 per share in one of biggest IPO

Ola Electric sets price band of Rs 72-76 per share in one of biggest IPO

Ola Electric's roughly $740 million IPO will be the first by an Indian electric vehicle maker

Ola Electrics
Ola's IPO will see the company issue new shares to raise $660 million. Image: X@OlaElectric
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SoftBank-backed Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric will offer shares in the price band of Rs 72-76  ($0.86-$0.91) in its stock market offering which will open this week and be one of India's biggest IPOs this year, a newspaper ad showed on Monday.

Ola Electric's roughly $740 million IPO will be the first by an Indian electric vehicle maker. The company is the biggest player in the e-scooter market in a country where adoption of clean vehicles is still low but rising rapidly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A newspaper ad by the company in the Financial Express showed the Rs 72-76-price band, with a Rs 7 per share discount for certain eligible employees bidding in the IPO.

The IPO will open for subscriptions Aug. 1 to Aug. 6.

It is set to draw investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura and Norges Bank, as well as several Indian mutual funds, Reuters reported earlier on Monday.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric's IPO to attract investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura

Ola's IPO will see the company issue new shares to raise $660 million and also see its existing investors, including founder Bhavish Aggarwal, offload their stake of about $80 million to IPO investors.

More From This Section

Rs 1.9 trillion share sales via IPOs over six years in LTCG tax crosshairs

Sanstar IPO: Shares list at premium on NSE, BSE; should you book profit?

IPO calendar next week: 8 public offerings to open for bid; Check full list

Standard Glass Lining Technology files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 600 cr

Standard Glass Lining Tech files IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

The newspaper ad showed that 10 per cent of the IPO will be reserved for retail investors. The proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure and for research and development.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric's IPO to attract investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric IPO worth Rs 5,500 cr to open on August 2

Ola Electric Mobility to launch IPO on August 2 to raise Rs 5,500 crore

Ola Electric to launch IPO next week, valuation seen at around $4.4 billion

Ola Electric suspends India car project to focus on scooters, bikes: Report

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla cabinitial public offering IPOinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story