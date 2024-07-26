IPO calendar next week: 8 public offerings to open for bid; Check full list

Upcoming IPOs calendar July 2024: The domestic markets have witnessed a massive flow of initial public offerings (IPOs) so far in 2024, with nearly 40 main board and 143 SME IPOs this year. The primary market is experiencing its best first half in 17 years, driven by robust liquidity, supportive valuations, and an optimistic macroeconomic outlook, says Mahavir Lunawat, Founder, Pantomath Capital Advisors.

Notably, in 2007—at the peak of the bull market—54 companies raised Rs 833 crore. In terms of the quantum of funds raised, this year’s tally is the second-best ever after 2022 when 16 firms raised Rs 40,311 crore, led by the biggest-ever IPO of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Key factors contributing to this, according to Lunawat, include strong domestic mutual fund investments and significant participation from foreign investors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lunawat further said, "Going forward, India's primary market anticipates a bustling period ahead, with 55 companies planning to raise over Rs 68,000 crore via IPOs."

Meanwhile, the upcoming week is poised to offer a plethora of opportunities to investors as many as nearly eight IPOs, including Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Ashapura Logistics, and Rajputana Industries, are scheduled to open next week for subscription.

Here is the list of IPOs scheduled to open next week:

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO:

The much-awaited initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals opens on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and will close on Thursday, August 1, 2024, for subscription. The public issue will be available at a price band of Rs 646 - 679 per share and the lot size of 22 shares.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10,014,727 shares worth nearly Rs 680 crore and an offer for sale with promoters offloading 17,330,435 shares aggregating up to Rs 1,176.74 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 22 shares and in multiples thereof. The basis of allotment is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2024, while the company's shares will likely list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

More From This Section

Ashapura Logistics Limited IPO:

The three-day subscription window of Ashapura Logistics IPO opens on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and will close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 136 - 144 apiece and the lot size of 22 shares.

Ashapura Logistics IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,856.74 crore comprising a fresh issue of 10,014,727 shares and an offer for sale of 17,330,435 equity shares. Investors can apply for a minimum of 22 shares and in multiples thereof. The basis of allotment of Ashapura Logistics IPO is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2024, while the company's shares are expected to make their debut on the NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Rajputana Industries IPO:

Rajputana Industries opens on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and will close on Thursday, August 1, 2024, for subscription. The public issue will be available at a price band of Rs 36 - 38 per share and the lot size of 3,000 shares.

Rajputana Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of 6,285,000 shares worth nearly Rs 28.88 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The basis of allotment is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2024, while the company's shares is likely to be listed on the NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Besides these, Dhariwalcorp IPO, Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO, Kizi Apparels IPO, Bulkcorp International IPO, and Sathlokhar Synergies E&C Global IPO are the other SME IPOs scheduled to open next week.

IPO listing next week

The upcoming week will witness the listing of shares from the initial public offerings of Esprit Stones, S A Tech Software India, Trom Industries, Aprameya Engineering, Clinitech Laboratory, Manglam Infra and Engineering, Chetana Education, VVIP Infratech, V.L. Infraprojects, RNFI Services and SAR Televenture.