Ola Krutrim engineer's suicide raises concerns over workplace culture

A young engineer employed at Krutrim, the artificial intelligence unit of the Ola group, died by suicide on 8 May. The incident gained widespread attention after a viral Reddit post alleged that intense work pressure contributed to his death, prompting renewed scrutiny of the company’s workplace culture.

The employee, Nikhil Somwanshi, was a recent graduate of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and had joined Krutrim less than a year ago.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our most talented young employees, Nikhil, on the 8th of May. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” an Ola Krutrim spokesperson told Business Standard.

He said Somwanshi was on personal leave at the time of the incident. He initially reached out to his manager on 8 April, expressing the need for rest, and was promptly granted time off. On 17 April, he informed the team that he was feeling better but would benefit from additional rest, and his leave was extended accordingly.

“As a company, we are heartbroken by this loss. Nikhil was a valued team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him,” said the spokesperson. “We are extending our full support to Nikhil’s family and our employees during this time of grief. We are also in contact with the relevant authorities and will continue to offer our assistance as needed.”

However, the viral Reddit post alleged a troubling work culture at Krutrim. The anonymous user, who claimed to be a colleague, wrote that the deceased employee had been leading a project with two others despite being a recent graduate. After the other two left the company, the workload allegedly fell entirely on him. The post alleged that the team’s manager (name withheld) was verbally abusive in meetings and disconnected from the team, working remotely from the US while the rest of the staff was based in Bangalore. It described the work environment as “traumatic”, particularly for freshers, and claimed there had been no change in behaviour following the incident. The post further alleged that company authorities were attempting to suppress news of the death.

An ex-employee who previously worked at Krutrim, and collaborated closely with the team manager, corroborated the allegations made in the Reddit post. The former staffer claimed to have resigned without another job offer due to intense work pressure, recalling feeling suicidal while sitting in the company cafeteria.

Another former employee who worked under the team’s manager for several months also corroborated the allegations made in the Reddit post, describing the experience as a “nightmare”. The ex-employee claimed that team members were routinely subjected to verbal abuse, including expletives, even for basic clarifications or suggesting improvements. Attempting to build with large language models (LLMs), they said, was met with hostility rather than support. While the team manager worked remotely from the US, the former employee alleged he contributed little to actual execution and was known for giving long, unfocused speeches. The team, they added, was constantly under stress, and product output remained limited and subpar.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nikhil Somwanshi worked on a large language model (LLM) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)-based chatbot called Saathi as part of his master’s thesis, funded by the Melinda Gates Foundation. The project was a collaboration between IISc Bangalore, Oxford Brookes University (UK), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Akaike Technologies. Saathi aimed to simplify access to over 200 government schemes across four Indian states by supporting regional dialects. Somwanshi’s key contributions included creating structured documents from scheme texts, developing a financial literacy module, and building systems for resolving user queries.