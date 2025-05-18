Adani partners with Sparton to develop anti-submarine warfare system

Gautam Adani's group subsidiary Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered into a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC), a subsidiary of Elbit Systems known for its advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) systems, the conglomerate said on Sunday.

This partnership aims to manufacture sophisticated electronic and ASW systems in India for both domestic and international markets.

Jeet Adani, Vice-President of Adani Enterprises, said, “The Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed. This initiative reflects our Group’s vision of empowering India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed and delivered in India, for India and the world.”

Through this alliance, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private Indian company to offer indigenously developed sonobuoy solutions. Sonobuoys are specialised, deployable sonar systems designed to detect and monitor underwater activity, particularly submarines. They play a critical role in strengthening Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA) by enabling naval forces to detect, locate and track underwater threats with precision.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “For decades, India has been dependent on imports for such critical technology. This partnership brings world-class sonobuoy technology and integrates it with India’s defence ecosystem.”

The collaboration will merge Sparton’s cutting-edge ASW capabilities with Adani Defence’s manufacturing and support experience, specifically catering to the Indian Navy. These systems are vital for anti-submarine warfare and broader naval operations, helping to secure maritime assets and protect naval strike groups.

Historically, India has relied on imports for these essential technologies, leading to dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This partnership aligns with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, allowing Adani Defence to domestically produce these critical systems, leveraging Sparton’s existing association with the Indian Navy.

Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO, Sparton DeLeon Springs, added, “Sparton has a long legacy of problem solving, advanced engineering and manufacturing of America’s best maritime defence solutions. We are proud to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to bring our proven ASW technologies to India.”