Ola launches zero-commission model pan-India, drivers to keep full earnings

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it has implemented a zero per cent commission model nationwide, enabling over a million driver partners to fully retain their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.

As part of the initiative, drivers can choose their plan and keep the entire fare, with no deductions or limits, the company said in a statement.

This rollout, now active pan-India, covers autos, bikes, and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners, it added.

"The launch of zero per cent commission model pan India marks a fundamental shift in the ride-hailing businesses. Removing commissions empowers driver partners with much more ownership and opportunity," an Ola Consumer spokesperson said.