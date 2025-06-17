Home / Companies / News / Ola launches zero-commission model pan-India, drivers to keep full earnings

Ola launches zero-commission model pan-India, drivers to keep full earnings

As part of the initiative, drivers can choose their plan and keep the entire fare, with no deductions or limits, the company said in a statement

OLA
Ola said its shift to zero per cent commission was executed in phases, beginning with Ola Autos, followed by Ola Bikes, and now Ola Cabs. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it has implemented a zero per cent commission model nationwide, enabling over a million driver partners to fully retain their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.

As part of the initiative, drivers can choose their plan and keep the entire fare, with no deductions or limits, the company said in a statement.

This rollout, now active pan-India, covers autos, bikes, and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners, it added.

"The launch of zero per cent commission model pan India marks a fundamental shift in the ride-hailing businesses. Removing commissions empowers driver partners with much more ownership and opportunity," an Ola Consumer spokesperson said.

Asserting that the driver partners are the backbone of the mobility ecosystem, the spokesperson said, "giving them complete control of their earnings will help in creating a more resilient and sustainable ride-hailing network across the country".

Ola said its shift to zero per cent commission was executed in phases, beginning with Ola Autos, followed by Ola Bikes, and now Ola Cabs.

The company is committed to passenger safety and follows stringent safety protocols, including driver background checks, vehicle quality standards, and in-app emergency features, among others, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Book publisher S Chand targets ₹800 cr FY26 revenue, partners Google Lens

Premium

Maruti to set up in-plant railway siding at Kharkhoda facility in 3-4 years

Salesforce, Jaquar partner to drive digital transformation and agility

Mahindra Aerostructures, Aernnova announce $300 mn multi-year contract

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore to double refined metal capacity

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityIndia

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story