Salesforce, Jaquar partner to drive digital transformation and agility

Customer relationship management service provider Salesforce on Tuesday announced a partnership with bathroom and lighting solutions provider Jaquar to accelerate the latter’s digital transformation efforts.

Jaquar will implement a range of Salesforce’s products and services, such as Consumer Goods Cloud, Partner Community Cloud, Field Service and Tableau, to boost operational efficiency. As per the collaboration,will implement a range of Salesforce’s products and services, such as Consumer Goods Cloud, Partner Community Cloud, Field Service and Tableau, to boost operational efficiency.

“Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance and long-term value creation,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce South Asia.

Jaquar, which was founded in 1960, has seven manufacturing units in India and one in South Korea.