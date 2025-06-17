Home / Companies / News / Salesforce, Jaquar partner to drive digital transformation and agility

Salesforce, Jaquar partner to drive digital transformation and agility

CRM provider Salesforce to help Jaquar implement digital solutions like Tableau and Field Service for data agility, mobile responsiveness and intelligent operations

Salesforce
The partnership with Salesforce will help Jaquar be ready for the future by being data agile, mobile responsive and embedding intelligence in all customer interactions as well as operations, said Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter of Jaquar Group. (
Sharanya M Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Customer relationship management service provider Salesforce on Tuesday announced a partnership with bathroom and lighting solutions provider Jaquar to accelerate the latter’s digital transformation efforts.
 
As per the collaboration, Jaquar will implement a range of Salesforce’s products and services, such as Consumer Goods Cloud, Partner Community Cloud, Field Service and Tableau, to boost operational efficiency.
 
“Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance and long-term value creation,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce South Asia.
 
Jaquar, which was founded in 1960, has seven manufacturing units in India and one in South Korea.
The partnership with Salesforce will help Jaquar be ready for the future by being data agile, mobile responsive and embedding intelligence in all customer interactions as well as operations, said Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter of Jaquar Group.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore to double refined metal capacity

Premium

Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore for new smelter in Rajasthan

DGCA seeks Air India pilots' training data, crashed plane dispatcher info

TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

Topics :JaquarDigital transformationArundhati Bhattacharya

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story