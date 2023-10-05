One-fourth of Tata Motors fresh hires will be women in the future

India’s leading electric vehicle maker, Tata Motors, aims to have 25 per cent of its shop-floor workforce as women in the future. Concurrently, the company is focusing on reskilling and upskilling its workforce to adapt to new technologies in the automotive sector, especially with the ongoing EV transition.

Speaking to the media, Sitaram Kandi, Vice President – HR, Passenger Vehicles and Electric Vehicles, revealed that currently about 22 per cent of the employees on the shop-floor are women. With future recruitments, this proportion is anticipated to increase to around 25 per cent.



Tata Motors' TCF-2 plant in Pimpri, near Pune, already has 1,500 women on the shop-floor who assemble the sports utility vehicles Harrier and Safari. Overall, the company employs nearly 5,000 women across various functions. As stated in its 2022-23 annual report, Tata Motors has set an internal target to achieve a 30 per cent women workforce by 2030.

Kandi noted that Tata Motors' attrition rates are below the industry average of 10-12 per cent.



The market leader in electric passenger vehicles is adopting a multifaceted approach to mould a 'rightly-skilled and future-ready' workforce with an emphasis on EVs and other cutting-edge technologies. The company currently has 13,000 apprentices, making its total headcount in India 57,000 individuals.

The objective for Tata Motors is to equip over half of its workforce with new-age auto-tech capabilities within the upcoming five years. In FY23 alone, the company dedicated over 340,000 hours to specialised training and development. Last year, it invested more than Rs 25 crore in training and upskilling initiatives.



Tata Motors has collaborated with tech partners like Bosch, Mathworks, Tata Technologies, and others to offer professional certification programmes for its employees. Additionally, partnerships have been formed with universities to offer B.Tech, M.Tech, and Executive MBA courses.

Kandi mentioned that customised higher education programmes are available for shop-floor technicians. These programmes enable them to pursue diplomas in engineering with an emphasis on auto-electrical and electronics. Curated functional e-learning modules are also available for upskilling.



Kandi highlighted that many of the senior employees completed their B-Tech courses nearly two decades ago. Given the technological evolution of the automotive industry, upskilling has become paramount.

He further added that, beyond their own staff, Tata Motors offers apprenticeship programmes for ITI and class 12 graduates. This programme currently has 13,000 active participants. Upon completion, these apprentices have the flexibility to work anywhere in the auto industry. Notably, around 88 per cent of these individuals are already employed with Tata Motors' channel partners.



Kandi stated that, at any time, approximately 350-400 students (grouped in batches of 50 across their seven plants) are engaged in some form of reskilling or upskilling programme.

At the recently acquired Ford India Sanand plant in January 2023, Tata Motors collaborated with a Gujarat-based university to upskill the entire workforce of 820 individuals. About 110 of the roughly 600 employees at the adjoining Tata Motors plant in Sanand are also participating in training and development.



