ONGC plans to invest up to Rs 1 trillion in energy transition by 2030



The Maharatna company also plans to raise electricity generation from renewable sources to 1 gigawatt (Gw) by the end of the decade from 189 Mw now. India’s top oil and gas producer, ONGC, will invest up to Rs 1 trillion by 2030 on energy transition goals as part of its target to go carbon neutral by 2038, ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said on Monday.



It is also planning a 1 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) green ammonia plant in Mangalore, he added. In a post-result media conference in Mumbai, Singh said the company signed a pact with the Rajasthan government to set up a 5-Gw plant in the state. He said the company was still scouting for opportunities to establish projects worth at least 5 Gw more and will look at offshore wind as well.



The company is targeting to double the production of these companies to 8 mmtpa by 2030. This will involve establishing new facilities for the direct synthesis of compounds from crude. ONGC is also looking to quickly expand its oil production through a series of projects. Its joint venture ONGC Petro additions (OPaL) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) are expected to implement the expansion plans.



The combined refinery throughput of ONGC subsidiaries — Hindustan Petrochemical Corporation & MRPL — stood at 19.09 mmt and 17.14 mmt, respectively, in FY23. In the same year, ONGC had total reserves of 1,221 MMToE. The total oil and gas production of the group stood at 53 MMToE (million metric tonnes of oil equivalent), including from joint ventures and overseas assets, it said in a presentation on Monday. The company has contributed 68 per cent to India’s oil and gas production, it said.



Tax liability

The company is also looking to aggressively chase a higher exploration target of 500,000 square km with a potential of 180 MMToE by 2025-26, up from the current acreage of 162,000 square km. The ONGC chairman said the company would focus on further exploration in the Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhyan basin.



It posted a surprise loss in the March quarter after over Rs 12,100 crore provision for a contested tax liability. The company reported a net loss of Rs 247.70 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY23 quarter as compared to a net profit of Rs 8,859.54 crore a year back, results released on Friday showed.