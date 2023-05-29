MOIL reports production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in Q4FY22

Formerly known as Manganese Ore (India) Limited, MOIL comes under the Ministry of Steel. It is the largest manganese ore producing company in India with a market share of 45 per cent.

MOIL, a manganese ore mining company, reported a record production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (FY23). This represents a growth of seven per cent compared with the same period last year. This is the second-highest ever production level recorded by the company in any financial year.